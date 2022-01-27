Firefighter: George Floyd 'needed and wasn't getting it'

Hansen said she asked Thao — who kept bystanders from intervening — to check Floyd's pulse. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs, according to prosecutors. Hansen testified that Thao told her something to the effect of, if she were a firefighter, she would know better than to get involved.

Robert Paule, an attorney for Thao, responded by showing Hansen a transcript of an FBI interview in which she said that she wasn’t sure that Thao had any idea what was going on with Floyd and the other officers, who were behind him.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Manda Sertich sought to show jurors that responding paramedics were not given important information, and that Floyd should have been given medical attention immediately.

Paramedic Derek Smith testified that he wasn't told Floyd wasn't breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. Smith said that after he arrived, he could not find a pulse in Floyd's neck and that his pupils were large, indicating he "was probably deceased.”

On video footage from Lane's body camera played for jurors, Smith asked Lane what happened. Lane recounted the officers' response to a 911 call that Floyd tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a corner store, and a struggle as Floyd kicked his way out of a squad car. He said officers were "just basically restraining him until you guys got here." Lane said nothing about Floyd's medical condition.

Smith agreed with Sertich that CPR should have been started as soon as possible — something the officers were trained to do. Paramedics put Floyd in the ambulance and took him to another location to be treated.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, asked whether Lane was helpful by getting into the ambulance and trying to revive Floyd, including squeezing an air bag to try to ventilate Floyd’s lungs. “In my opinion, he was helpful, yes,” Smith said.

Paule, Thao's attorney, got Smith to say that he would have not taken Floyd to another location to work on him if it weren’t for the bystanders.

Smith also acknowledged that he was concerned that Floyd might have been in a state of "excited delirium" — a disputed condition in which someone is described as having extraordinary strength, often after taking drugs, having a mental health episode or other health problem.

There is no universally accepted definition of excited delirium and researchers have said it’s not well understood. One 2020 study concluded it is mostly cited as a cause of death when the person was restrained.

Later, Minneapolis Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Norton — who arrived after paramedics had moved Floyd — testified that his department would have started CPR on the scene, and that providing care as early as possible would have been the best chance to save Floyd. A 911 dispatcher testified Tuesday that she would have sent the Fire Department instead of an ambulance if she had known Floyd wasn’t breathing because they could have gotten there faster.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, all are charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care, while Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who is white. Both counts allege the officers' actions resulted in Floyd's death.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has said the trial could last four weeks.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

FILE - This image from police body camera video shows emergency personal tending to George Floyd after he had been loaded into an ambulance on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. A paramedic who treated Floyd on the day he was killed testified Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers that he wasn't told Floyd wasn't breathing and had no pulse when officers upgraded the urgency of an ambulance call. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. A state court trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has been rescheduled for June 13, 2022, after both the defense and prosecutors requested a postponement. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

FILE In this image from police body cam video, Minneapolis police officers attempt to place George Floyd in a police vehicle, on May 25, 2020, outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - In this image from surveillance video, Minneapolis police Officers from left, Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are seen attempting to take George Floyd into custody in Minneapolis, Minn on May 25, 2020. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - In this image from store video, George Floyd, right, is seen inside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Prosecutors played videos from the scene of Floyd's arrest Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

The family of George Floyd speaks to the media in the lobby of the U.S. Federal Courthouse, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

The U.S. Federal Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., is shown on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thou, attorney Robert Paule, attorney Natalie Paule, attorney Tom Punkett, former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Keung, Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Land and attorney Earl Grey appear for opening statements for their trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Caption In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd was killed May 25, 2020, when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP) Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt

In this courtroom sketch, Robert Paule, attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao makes his opening statement during the trial of Thao and former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

In this courtroom sketch, Samantha Bates, assistant U.S. attorney, makes opening arguments during the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights before U.S. District Judge Magnuson on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25, 2020 when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck as Floyd, who was handcuffed, said he couldn't breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse after the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers implicated in Floyd's death on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)

The entrance to the U.S. Federal Courthouse is surrounded by gates, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Monday was the first day of testimony in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis cops implicated in George Floyd's death. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)