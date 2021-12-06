Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior which, if it happened, may have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News, which didn't immediately respond Monday to questions about Cuomo's tenure there.

Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, has said the harassment claims were untrue. “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” the spokesman said.

Katz also tied Cuomo’s firing to the accusations, saying in a statement that “CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.”

In his post Monday, Cuomo said the way his time at CNN ended was “hard." He was grateful for the support he's received from SiriusXM, Cuomo said, thanking his ”loyal listeners" and adding that he looks forward to “being back in touch with you all in the future.”

___