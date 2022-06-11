'Fire Tony!' chants as Chisox blow lead, lose to Texas in 10

Nathaniel Lowe put Texas ahead with his second double of the game, a drive that began a four-run burst in the 10th. A passed ball by Reese McGuire scored another run and Marcus Semien hit a two-run single.

Danny Mendick’s RBI single and Andrew Vaughn’s sacrifice fly pulled Chicago within two runs in the bottom half, but Joe Barlow retired Luis Robert and José Abreu to end it.

Texas reliever Matt Moore (3-0) fanned five in two scoreless innings.

Matt Foster (1-1) took the loss.

The White Sox tagged Pérez for 12 hits and six earned runs in five innings. He began the day with a 1.56 ERA.

Giolito was impressive through four innings before Garcia homered for the 12th time this year.

Kole Calhoun doubled twice for Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: OF Steele Walker was the latest Texas player to get added to the COVID-19-related injured list. Texas recalled OF Zach Reks from Triple-A Round Rock in his place. C Mitch Garver, RHP Glenn Otto, LHP Brett Martin and bench coach Donnie Ecker have all been added to the list this week. ... INF/OF Josh Smith (sprained AC joint) remains day-to-day, but was throwing in the infield before the game.

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal exited the game with left hamstring tightness after hitting his second single of the day. Grandal entered Saturday batting .185, but has seven hits and six RBIs in his last seven games. ... RHP Vince Velasquez (left groin strain) threw a simulated game. La Russa said Velasquez was “outstanding” and that he’s ready to return. “We need to bolster that bullpen,” La Russa said. ... RHP Lance Lynn (right knee tendon tear) is on track to make his first start on Tuesday in Detroit after several rehab starts for Triple-A Charlotte. “Right now on paper with Lynn coming back, this is the best our rotation has looked all season,” La Russa said. ... RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring strain) could get a rehab assignment or rejoin the team straightaway after his simulated game on Sunday. La Russa said he is “trying to be patient,” but joked that he wants Kelly’s simulated game to be a real appearance against the Rangers.

UP NEXT

RHP Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA) gets the start for Chicago against Texas RHP Jon Gray (1-3, 5.28 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.

___

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, left, and pitching coach Ethan Katz, right, look on during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Chicago, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Matt Foster, right, waits as Texas Rangers' Brad Miller heads to first with a walk during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Rangers won 11-9 in 10 innings (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits a two-run single during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Rangers won 11-9. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)