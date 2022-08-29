Fire on Baltic Sea ferry under control, no injuries

The ferry was north of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Stefan Elfström, spokesperson at the ferry company Stena Line, said told SVT that they had been informed of a fire "on a limited scale (and) firefighting is currently underway. We have no reports of personal injuries.” According to the Swedish Maritime Administration, the fire was under control and while there was smoke there are “no open flames,” spokeswoman Lisa Mjörning said.