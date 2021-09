Fire officials optimistic in fight against Lake Tahoe fire

“Very positive trends with regards to weather, said Dean Gould, a U.S. Forest Service administrator. “That’s huge for us. Let’s take full advantage of it while we have this window.”

Gould said the Caldor Fire’s growth rate had declined for four straight days and that its growth from Thursday to Friday morning was just 2,350 acres (3.6 square miles or 9.32 square kilometers).

“The last time it grew that small of an amount was 14 days ago,” Gould said. “Things are clearly heading in the right direction for us.”

Amid the positive outlook, incident meteorologist Jim Dudley warned that the air mass in the Sierra Nevada drains downslope every night and then sloshes upslope during the day and that the region's terrain of ridges and deep canyons can create winds that go in “squirrely directions.”

“Just because we don’t have red flag wind conditions across the fire, the wind threat is still there and it’s all localized,” he warned.

The fire — which began Aug. 14, was named after the road where it started and raged through densely forested, craggy areas — was still considered a threat to more than 30,000 homes, businesses and other buildings ranging from cabins to ski resorts.

But there was optimism and progress as winds eased on the fire's western flank. On the fire's northeastern side, firefighters with bulldozers and shovels steadily hacked out fire lines and burned away vegetation to box in the flames before they reached Lake Tahoe — despite gusty ridgetop winds.

“In the valleys we're doing plenty of work," fire information officer Marco Rodriguez said. “The crews are working and they're doing controlled fires ... to try to make those containment lines a little bit stronger.”

Residents who were forced to flee South Lake Tahoe earlier this week remained evacuated along with people across the state line in Douglas County, Nevada.

The resort can easily accommodate 100,000 people on a busy weekend but on Thursday, just before the Labor Day weekend, it was eerily empty.

Yet after days of flames threatening to engulf the resort at any moment, any respite was welcome.

“I feel like we are truly the luckiest community in the entire world right now. I’m so incredibly happy,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace, who evacuated to Truckee, California.

“It’s finally a chance to take a breath,” said Clive Savacool, chief of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue. “It’s a breath full of smoke. Nonetheless, I think we’re all breathing a little bit easier and we feel like we’re making some progress.”

Russ Crupi, who two days ago was arranging sprinklers around his mobile home park in South Lake Tahoe just miles from the fire line, had turned off the water for now, feeling confident his neighborhood was no longer under threat. The nearby mountains, cloaked in smoke for most of the week, had become visible.

“I’m just happy they stopped it. It looked close,” he said.

Farther west, evacuation orders were lifted or downgraded to warnings in several areas of El Dorado County. Gould said the total number of evacuees went down by 5,500 in one day.

Friday's forecast called for lighter winds but also extremely dry daytime weather, with a warming trend through the weekend as high pressure builds over the West, fire officials said.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes that have destroyed at least 1,500 homes. One blaze, the Dixie Fire, was about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of the Caldor Fire. It is the second-largest wildfire in state history at about 1,350 square miles (3,496 square kilometers) and is 55% contained.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable. No deaths have been reported so far this fire season.

Har reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report. Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Caption A firefighter carries a water hose toward a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A warning sign is placed outside an evacuated home as fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Firefighter Taj Costa from Rough and Ready Fire Department wears a helmet covered with fire retardant while monitoring a spot fire from the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Embers fly as a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burns along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A firefighter pauses for a moment with a water hose while monitoring a spot fire from the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Fire retardant is sprayed from a truck along Highway 89 as firefighters continue to battle the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A truck passes a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Chris Billberg, a fire captain from Rough and Ready, monitors a spot fire from the Caldor Fire burning along Highway 89 near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hikes along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A hotshot crew from Tahoe Hotshots hike along a trail in Meyers, Calif., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong