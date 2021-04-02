Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

He said several others were also injured.

It was not clear how the fire began. It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others hurt and about 45,000 homeless.

Aid agencies and the government said they started rebuilding the shelters after the massive fire last month.

Authorities have sent about 13,000 refugees to an island in recent months, promising better life. The island has been prepared by the government to accommodate 100,000 refugees. Officials said their effort to send more refugees would continue.

Bangladesh has sheltered more than a million Rohingya Muslims, the vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 in a major crackdown by that country’s military.

The U.N. has said the crackdown had a genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejects.

Bangladesh has hosted the refugees in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to the Buddhist-majority Myanmar, but several attempts failed because the Rohingya refused to go, fearing more violence in a country that denies them basic rights including citizenship.

The repatriation effort was made even more uncertain in February, when Myanmar's military staged a coup and replaced the elected, civilian government that had been in office since 2016.

People inspect the debris after a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, April 2, 2021. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)

People work to put out a fire in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, April 2, 2021. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep. (AP Photo/Shafiqur Rahman)