Fire erupts at Kuwait refinery, severely injuring 5 people

This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait in as little as three months. In October, the state-owned oil company reported a fire had erupted at the facility, with some workers suffering from smoke inhalation and others being treated for light burns.

In this latest fire, the company said, five people were being treated at a nearby hospital for severe burns and another two for moderate burns. Others received treatment at an on-site clinic.