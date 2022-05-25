Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

A person who called authorities before dawn saw someone running away from the building who was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a black bag, police said in a Facebook post. Investigators were reviewing video footage from the area in hopes of identifying suspect or generating a suspect description, police said. No injuries were reported.

The clinic, which was also planned to provide other health care services for women, had been set to open in June as only the second place in the state to offer abortions. Wyoming's current lone location for women to get abortions is at a hospital in Jackson, 281 miles (452 kilometers) away.