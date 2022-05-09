Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us." She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

"This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life," Appling told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Appling said her group won’t be intimidated.

“We will repair our offices, remain on the job, and build an even stronger grassroots effort,” Appling said. “We will not back down. We will not stop doing what we are doing. Too much is at stake.”

Politicians from both parties swiftly condemned the vandalism.

“We condemn violence and hatred in all forms, including the actions at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison,” Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said in a tweet. “We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view. Violence is not the way forward. Hurting others is never the answer.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, said the actions shouldn't be tolerated.

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Johnson said.

Caption Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Credit: Alex Shur Credit: Alex Shur

Caption The Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis. are seen on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Credit: Alex Shur Credit: Alex Shur