Finnish president says undersea gas and telecom cables damaged by 'external activity'

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish President Sauli Niinistö says damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia appears to have been caused by “external activity.”
Finnish and Estonian gas system operators on Sunday said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline after which they shut down the gas flow.
The Finnish government on Tuesday said there was damage both to the gas pipeline and to a telecommunications cable between the two NATO countries.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
