Finland's local elections a test for nation's young leader

In April, Marin's Cabinet nearly collapsed because a senior coalition member — the Center Party — threatened to leave the government in a dispute over spending. Only persistent negotiations saved Marin’s Cabinet but political analysts said ideological differences are running deep between the Social Democrats and the centrists.

The main themes dominating the local election are the government’s planned social and health care reforms in the municipalities, taxation and the implications of Finland’s COVID-19 exit strategy.

Since the start of the pandemic, Finland has recorded just under 94,000 cases with 964 deaths, among the lowest figures in Europe. An improved situation means Marin’s government has been able to ease some restrictions and the country is reopening.

Marin, whose political career started in the southern industrial and university city of Tampere, said Friday she has received her first COVID-19 jab.

In Helsinki, the capital city of 630,000, the most acute question is who will be the next mayor. The conservatives are trying to stay in power — which they have held for decades — while the Greens are closing in, followed by Marin’s Social Democrats.

A poll commissioned by Finnish public broadcaster YLE predicted Thursday that, nationwide, the National Coalition Party would garner 19.6% of the votes, the Finns Party 18% and the Social Democrats 17%.

A third of eligible voters, or some 1.5 million people, have already voted in advance. Initial results are expected on Monday.

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland and leader of the Finnish Social Democratic Party SDP attends a phone campaign event of the municipal elections campaign at the party's headquarters in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Jussi Halla-aho, center, chairman of The Finns Party, campaigns at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Jussi Halla-aho, center, chairman of The Finns Party, campaigns at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

People vote as the polling stations open in the morning during the municipal elections at Finnoo school in Espoo, Finland on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Campaign posters of the municipal elections on the roadside in Espoo, Finland, on May 25, 2021. Finland holds local elections upcoming Sunday June 13, 2021, in a first litmus test for the popular young Social Democratic prime minister, Sanna Marin, who took office a mere 18 months ago.