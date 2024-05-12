Finland shuts out newcomer Britain, Slovakia tops Kazakhstan at hockey worlds

Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 minute ago
X

PRAGUE (AP) — Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick and Mikael Granlund had four assists for the Finns who recovered from a 1-0 shootout loss to the host Czech Republic in the opening game.

Finland goaltender Emil Larmi made 14 saves for the shutout in a Group A game in Prague.

For Britain it was a second straight loss after a 4-2 defeat to Canada in its first game.

Slovakia also registered its first win, a 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan in Group B in Ostrava.

Defending champion Canada faces Denmark and Switzerland plays Austria in Group A later Sunday.

Sweden meets another newcomer, Poland, and last year’s bronze medalist Latvia takes on France in Group B.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
2
Flash floods in northern Afghanistan sweep away livelihoods, leaving...
3
An apartment block collapses in a Russian border city after heavy...
4
Catalans vote in election to gauge force of separatist movement, degree...
5
Shohei Ohtani leaves late in Dodgers' win over Padres with back...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top