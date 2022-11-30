Finland says it must ensure Ukraine wins war against Russia

Marin said the war felt very concrete for Finland due to the 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border it shares with Russia. She said Finland had already given 10 shipments of weapons to Ukraine.

“We have to make sure that they will win,” Marin said.

She said Western countries also needed to ensure sanctions were "harder and harder against Russia" because the war was affecting everyone, not only the innocent civilians dying in Ukraine but also people worldwide with higher energy prices.

Marin met with her New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern before the two leaders held a joint news conference.

Asked about their roles as women leaders, Ardern said she and Marin felt a responsibility to use their voices on behalf of repressed women, like those in Iran.

“The focus of our conversation is what more we could do together in support of other women in other countries who are facing dire circumstances, where we see the most basic of human rights being repressed and violated,” Ardern said.

Marin, meanwhile, tried to brush off criticism of her as a partying prime minister, after a video leaked this year showing her dancing and singing with friends at a private party.

She said she had more important issues to focus on, including the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Europe, the energy crisis and a looming economic crisis.

“So I had a couple of free days during the summer,” Marin said. “And if the media wants to focus on it, I don't have anything to say. You are free to discuss and write what you want, but I'm focusing on the issues that are in our program."

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig

Credit: Michael Craig Credit: Michael Craig