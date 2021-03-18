Finland IDs hackers linked to parliament spying attack

NBI’s Tero Muurman, who is in charge of the investigation, said Thursday his agency was probing further Supo’s allegation of APT31′s involvement. He said the breach likely aimed to “acquire information for the benefit of a foreign nation or to harm Finland.”

FireEye, one of the world’s major cybersecurity firms, and other data security firms have linked APT31 to the Chinese government or operations conducted on its orders.

APT is an abbreviation for “advanced persistent threat,” a general term to describe an attack in which an intruder — or intruders — establishes an illicit and usually long-term presence on a network to acquire highly sensitive data.

The parliament of Norway, Finland’s Nordic neighbor, was hit by a cyberattack last year that the country’s domestic security agency said was probably done by the hacking group APT28, which has been linked to Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency.