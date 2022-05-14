Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds

Joel Kellman, Max Friberg and Joakim Nordstrom contributed a goal each to a 3-1 victory against a team that together with France replaced the Russian and Belarusian squads.

In their opener, the Czech Republic eased past Britain 5-1 in another Group B game. Matej Blumel led the Czechs with two goals and an assist.

Also in Group A, Joachim Blichfeld scored a hat trick and Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists for Denmark to start the tournament by trashing Kazakhstan 9-1.

A three-goal lead after the first period, with Jonas Siegenthaler assisting all, propelled Switzerland to a 5-2 victory over Italy in their opening game in Group A.

Caption Elvis Merzlikins of Latvia, left, and Saku M'enalanen of Finland in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Latvia and Finland in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Daniel Schmolz of Germany jumps in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Germany's and Slovakia's players challenge in front of Slovakia's keeper Patrik Rybar during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Slovakia and Germany in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A Danish supporter shouts prior the group A Hockey World Championship match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Swiss supporters celebrate during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Fabrice Herzog of Switzerland is challenged by Italy's Daniel Mantenuto during the group A Hockey World Championship match between Switzerland and Italy in Helsinki, Finland, Saturday May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Matej Blumel of Czech Republic, back left, celebrates after scoring 1-0 behind goalkeeper Ben Bowns of Great Britain during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Czech Republic's David Krejci, left, and Great Britain's Sam Duggan in action during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Czech Republic and Great Britain in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Sweden's Adam Larsson, center, and Austria's Marco Kasper, right, looses his helmet as players fight during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group B match between Sweden and Austria, in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Emmi Korhonen

Caption Denmark's Frederik Storm, centre left and Felix Scheel celebrate a goal, during the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships preliminary round group A match between Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto, Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto