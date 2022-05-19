Finland brewery launches NATO beer with 'taste of security'

Finland and Sweden on Wednesday submitted an application to join NATO at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Olaf Brewing said its new beer also honors the eastern Finnish town of Savonlinna, the brewery’s base located a few dozen kilometers from Finland's border with Russia.

Savonlinna is known for St. Olaf’s Castle, a medieval structure from 1475 that serves as a venue for an annual international opera festival.

"Our small hometown Savonlinna has always lied in the borderlands between East and West. Many battles have been fought in the town area and at St. Olafs Castle" the brewery said in a Twitter post.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, the longest of any European Union member.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine