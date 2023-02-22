Finalists announced for the Lukas Prize Project book awards

The project was established in 1998 and named for the late author and investigative journalist J. Anthony Lukas. The finalists were announced Wednesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Winners will be announced March 21.

Villarosa and Samuels and Olorunnipa are nominees for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, a $10,000 award for an outstanding “work of narrative nonfiction on a topic of American political or social concern.” The other finalists are Rachel Aviv's “Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us,” Lyndsie Bourgon's “Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods” and Jack Lowery's “It Was Vulgar & It Was Beautiful: How AIDS Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic.”