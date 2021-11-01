Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to release its decision on Spaceport Camden by Dec. 15 rather than this Wednesday, agency spokesman Steve Kulm said. An agency statement cited a delay caused by "ongoing consultation efforts." The final determination was originally expected at the end of July but now has been delayed at least three times.

Camden County, in the southeast corner of Georgia, wants to build the nation's 13th licensed commercial spaceport and has spent nearly 10 years and $10 million pursuing that goal. The FAA in June issued an environmental impact study that concluded building the spaceport would be its “preferred alternative.”