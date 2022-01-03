Fighting intensifies in eastern Colombia; at least 16 killed

The United Nations Human Rights office in Colombia said on its Twitter account that it was monitoring the situation and called on armed groups in the region to respect international humanitarian law.

Arauca last year received hundreds of refugees who fled from neighboring Venezuela following fighting between the Venezuelan army and FARC splinter groups that also operate on the Venezuelan side of the border.

While Colombia's overall murder rate has gone down since the peace deal was signed, homicides and forced displacement have also gone up in some rural pockets of the country that were previously dominated by the FARC and where smaller groups, including the ELN, are now fighting for territorial control.

The ELN guerrillas initiated peace talks with the Colombian government in 2018, but those broke down following an attack on a police academy that killed 23 people.