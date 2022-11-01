FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy

“I joined FIFA to try and make a little bit of a difference and brain injuries is top of my list. That is the one we can focus on,” said Andrew Massey, who joined the world governing body as its medical director in 2020 after being team doctor at Liverpool. “What we do at the World Cup will be evidenced at grass roots football.”

The tournament in Qatar will be the first World Cup where teams can make an additional permanent substitution in a game for a suspected concussion, on top of the five that can be used in the regulation 90 minutes.