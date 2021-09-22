springfield-news-sun logo
Fields to make first start for Bears with Dalton injured

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) carries the ball and is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) carries the ball and is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Nation & World
By ANDREW SELIGMAN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields is set to make his first start for the Chicago Bears.

The team will go with the prized rookie quarterback when the Bears visit the Cleveland Browns this week with veteran Andy Dalton sidelined because of a left knee injury, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

“Justin's gonna be our starter,” he said.

Nagy said Dalton remains the team's No. 1 quarterback for now and the plan is for him to be the starter when he is healthy. Nagy said the three-time Pro Bowler is week to week, though the Bears don't think he will be placed on injured reserve. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback.

Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, took over on Chicago’s final drive in the first half of Sunday’s 20-17 win over Cincinnati after getting in a handful of plays earlier in the game, and he led the Bears the rest of the way.

Dalton was injured on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. Fields took the final three snaps of that possession.

Dalton was in for the next drive, before Fields led Chicago’s final one of the half.

Fields showed some promise in his first extended look as a pro. But by his own admission, it wasn’t a great outing. He completed just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards and threw an interception late in the game that led to a touchdown. He also ran for 31 yards.

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields the team's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates with quarterback Justin Fields the team's 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Credit: David Banks

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Credit: David Banks

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

