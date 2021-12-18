Fields throws 4 TDs, S Carolina State wins Celebration Bowl

Midway through the second quarter, South Carolina State defensive end Patrick Godbolt sacked Sanders and forced a fumble. Linebacker BJ Davis recovered to set the Bulldogs up at the Jacksonville State 5-yard line. Three plays later, Fields hit Davis over the middle for a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Davis, a native of Summerville, South Carolina, delivered a celebratory dance in the end zone that was a perfect imitation of those Deion Sanders performed many times after he made big plays as a defensive back with the Atlanta Falcons from 1989-93.

The Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead on Gavyn Zimmerman’s 26-yard field goal shortly before halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Sanders had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage early in the third quarter, resulting in an interception that gave South Carolina State first-and-goal on the 10-yard line. South Carolina State later cashed in after interceptions by defensive back Kendall Moultrie and linebacker Aaron Smith.

Fields also hit wide receiver Richard Bailey for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs were led defensively by BJ Davis, who had nine tackles, and Godbolt, who had five tackles, three quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and 1.5 tackles for lost yardage.

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) passes during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, Dec.1 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

South Carolina State head coach Oliver Pough speaks with a referee during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Jackson State defensive lineman Antwan Owens (99) and Jackson State linebacker James Houston IV (41) tackle South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields Jr. (2) during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game. Saturday, Dec18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Jackson State tight end Kyland Richey (85) runs down sideline during the first half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl NCAA college football game against South Carolina State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)