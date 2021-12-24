Ferry fire kills at least 37 in southern Bangladesh

There was no word on what caused the fire.
Ferry accidents are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Ferries are a leading means of transportation, especially in the southern and northeastern regions.
In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.
Caption
A girl rescued from a ferry fire gets treated at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
A girl rescued from a ferry fire gets treated at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
A survivor of a ferry fire receives treatment at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
A survivor of a ferry fire receives treatment at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
Survivors and injureds of a ferry fire get treated at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
Survivors and injureds of a ferry fire get treated at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
A relative of a ferry fire victim wails at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
A relative of a ferry fire victim wails at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
An injured survivor of a ferry fire cries in a pain as he receives treatment at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Caption
An injured survivor of a ferry fire cries in a pain as he receives treatment at a government medical hospital, in Barishal, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Bangladesh fire services say at least 37 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River. The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the ferry packed with 800 passengers. (AP Photo/Niamul Rifat)
Credit: Niamul Rifat
Credit: Niamul Rifat