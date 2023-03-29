Fernández, Biden hold talks amid Argentina's economic strain

The United States has veto power in the IMF, so any sign of support from Biden to revise requirements to the debt agreement would be seen as a positive for Argentina while talks continue.

In comments to reporters at the start of their meeting, Fernández noted that Argentina's economy has endured the “worst drought” in the country in more than 90 years. He also noted the Russia's war in Ukraine has caused rippling effects on his country's economy and others.