Feeling seen: Mj Rodriguez on historic Emmy nod for ‘Pose’

Rodriguez and her family were not alone in their joy or recognition of the enormity of the moment. Sarah Kate Ellis of GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ organization, called her nomination “a breakthrough for transgender women in Hollywood, and a long-overdue recognition for her groundbreaking performance over the past three seasons of ‘Pose’” — a show that, Ellis said, “undoubtedly raised the bar for trans representation on television and changed the way viewers around the world understand the trans community.”

The group had joined with dozens of other organizations in an open letter urging Emmy voters to show their support for the show and especially for its transgender and nonbinary actors.

Rodriguez said she was grateful to know “that we are finally being seen the way we need to be seen, and that our stories can now be seen as human stories. It just opens the diaspora, opens everything even more. There are limitless amounts of stories that can now be told, simply because of this happening.”

She said she was specifically thinking of young people, "who can look to us and see that we are human and that we have so much to offer and that we can be looked up to and that there are dreams that are obtainable, because we can make them happen.”

Of her fellow castmates and crew members, she said, “We gave as a team. I always say teamwork makes the dream work, and that is exactly what we did. The family on that show is what we built."

Rodriguez is working on her next project, a comedy for Apple TV+ with Maya Rudolph, with a working title of “Loot.”

“I just feel like the sky is limitless,” she said of her professional future. “I feel like there’s so much more opportunity out there. The world — it’s opened, and I can’t even express how happy I am to know that I’ll be able to be a part of more amazing pieces of work … and just put out good products. I know that’s what the future looks like.”

This image released by FX shows Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in a scene from "Pose." Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a drama series.

This image released by FX shows Billy Porter as Pray Tell, background left, and Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in a scene from "Pose." Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a drama series.

This image released by FX shows Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in a scene from "Pose." Rodriguez was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a drama series.