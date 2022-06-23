Feds want 25 years for Chauvin for violating Floyd's rights

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors reiterated their request for a 25-year sentence, saying it would reflect the serious nature of the offense, provide just punishment and deter other officers from “imposing punishment” on others. They also said Chauvin's history should be taken into account, noting he “used his law enforcement career to engage in abusive conduct” more than once.

A federal sentencing date has not been set.

Chauvin was also convicted on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is already serving a 22 1/2-year state sentence. He would serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state sentence.

Magnuson also presided over the trial of three other ex-officers who were convicted of related federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng remain free remain free while they await their sentencing dates, which have not been scheduled.

Lane has also pleaded guilty to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter, while Thao and Kueng face an October trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

