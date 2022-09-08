Feds try to stop unlawful nursing home debt collections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1.3 million people live in nursing homes.

As more Americans age, the cost of nursing home care is growing along with demand. The price has exploded in the last 20 years. In 2021, the annual median cost of a single room in a nursing home was $108,405. Between 2004 and 2020, the cost rose by more than 60%.

Most older adults are not insured against the costs of long-term care. Medicare, which covers adults once they reach 65, offers limited benefits based on need and only pays for nursing home care for up to 100 days. Medicaid helps low-income people pay for nursing home care but eligibility rules can be stringent.

An Obama-era regulation under the Nursing Home Reform Act prevents facilities “from requiring a person other than the resident to assume personal responsibility for any cost of the resident’s care.”

Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB, planned to hold a virtual public hearing Thursday with lawmakers, advocates, nursing homes and others on unlawful debt collection practices.

“A caregiver making difficult decisions about their loved one’s future should have the peace of mind of knowing nursing homes won’t illegally coerce a family into assuming liability for medical debt,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a written statement.

Deborah Royster, assistant director of the Office of Older Americans, said “the financial consequences of illegal debt collections can be devastating for consumers” and that federal officials are trying to raise awareness. She said the debt issue is pervasive at both nonprofit and for-profit nursing facilities.