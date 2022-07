Feds to investigate Maryland State Police hiring practices

Hogan's office issued a statement calling Maryland State Police “the finest police organization in the country.” He said the state has committed funds to increase diversity and strengthen recruitment.

“It is important to ensure any wrongdoing is addressed, so we welcome this investigation and have pledged full cooperation,” said Michael Ricci, spokesperson for the governor's office.

In 2021, Maryland State Sen. Joanne Benson of Prince George’s County said Black troopers accused the agency of racism and discrimination, pointing to disparities in discipline and promotions, as well as underrepresentation and allegations of instances of retaliation.

Benson met with more than 20 Black troopers who presented her with documents detailing their claims, WRC in Washington reported in February 2021. The television station did not identify the troopers because those who spoke out are violating department policy.

“They had the paperwork. They had the proof,” Benson said. “They had done their homework relative to the incidents that have occurred and the problems they were experiencing.”

The voice mailbox for Benson's phone was full and she couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.

Statistics provided by Maryland State Police and reported by WRC showed Black officers make up 8.9% of high-ranking commissioned officers and 11% of the agency’s non-commissioned officers, with very few rising to lieutenants.

Clarke F. Ahlers, a Maryland attorney who is representing Black troopers in several lawsuits against the state police, said he welcomes the Justice Department investigation.

“My belief is that the Maryland State Police have engaged in an unfortunate process of discriminating against troopers of color,” Ahlers said.

“I would not need a Justice Department investigation to convince me of racial discrimination within the ranks of the Maryland State Police,” he said.

Ahlers said he's had four cases in the last five years that “screamed of discrimination” by the agency, although none was directly related to hiring or promotions. One of them involved a case which went in the favor of the trooper, who, Ahlers said, is still dealing with harassment from the department.

In another case, Ahlers said he represented a Black trooper who used minimal force in arresting a motorist. He and other officers involved were cleared in the incident. Afterward, a white trooper left a banana on the Black trooper's car, Ahlers said.

The Black trooper complained about that act, and after he refused to withdraw the complaint, he was indicted for first-degree assault for the use of force, Ahlers said. The charge was eventually dropped by the State's Attorney's Office. As for the initial complaint about the banana being placed on his car, Maryland State Police said it had nothing to do with race, according to Ahlers.

The spelling of Clarke F. Ahlers' first name has been corrected.