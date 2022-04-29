Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts

“Mr. Manafort was aware the Government was going to file the suit because he has tried for months to resolve this civil matter,” Neiman said in a statement. “Nonetheless, the Government insisted on filing this suit simply to embarrass Mr. Manafort.”

Manafort, who led Trump's campaign during a pivotal period in 2016 before being ousted over his ties to Ukraine, was among the first people charged as part of Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was later sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his political consulting work in Ukraine. Trump pardoned him in December 2020.

Though the charges against Manafort did not concern the central crux of Mueller’s mandate — whether the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to tip the election — he was nonetheless a pivotal figure in the probe that shadowed Trump's presidency for years.

His close relationship to Kilimnik, whom U.S. officials have linked to Russian intelligence, and with whom he shared internal Trump campaign polling data, attracted particular scrutiny during the investigation, though Mueller never charged Manafort or any other Trump associate with conspiring with Russia.

Despite the pardon, the government believes Manafort still owes the money for the alleged financial misconduct.