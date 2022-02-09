Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes

That triggered online reports that the Biden administration was using federal dollars to pay for “crack pipes." Some Republican senators castigated the administration on Twitter.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim tweeted that such reports were “blatant misinformation” and Wednesday at the White House briefing Psaki said paying for pipes was never part of the plan.

“They were never a part of the kit,” said Psaki. “It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear.”

Homemade pipes for smoking crack and methamphetamine may break easily or also release toxic fumes. Because of that, safer pipes can be one of the components of safety kits. But those kits also can include other supplies, such as alcohol swabs to clean hands or wipe down a pipe.

Caption White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

