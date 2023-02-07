Fed's Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes

Powell's remarks followed the government's blockbuster report last week that employers added 517,000 jobs in January, almost double the previous month's total. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 53 years, 3.4%.

“The reality is if we continue to get strong labor market reports or higher inflation reports, it might be the case that we have to raise rates more" than is now expected,” Powell said in remarks to the Economic Club of Washington.