Feds: Los Angeles bomb technicians caused major explosion

Unlike other police departments, the LAPD does not transport explosives to a safe disposal site to detonate them away from homes and businesses. The department's protocol on June 30 was to detonate the homemade fireworks in the containment vessel in the evacuated neighborhood if techs believed they were too unstable to be transported. Officials are now working to procure a detonation site.

“There have been instances in Los Angeles police history that has changed the course of this department forever,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday during a media briefing. “This is going to be one of them.”

The techs involved in the explosion have been pulled from bomb squad field duties and Moore does not expect them to return. They could still face discipline if an internal review finds they were negligent.

Officials revised the injury count to 27 in the newly released reports; authorities previously said it was 17 people. There have been 191 legal claims — the precursor to lawsuits — filed against the city; more than 40 have been settled.

Many residents in the community remain displaced, and two elderly residents have since died. The Los Angeles Times reported that while officials have attributed their deaths to illness and natural causes, family members and activists contend that the explosion caused them stress that was a contributing factor in their deaths.

Fireworks are illegal to sell or possess in Los Angeles and in unincorporated areas of the county. The illegal fireworks were found at the home of Arturo Ceja III, who pleaded guilty in federal court last month to one count of transportation of explosives without a license. He also faces state charges.

Caption FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo ATF investigators stand next to the remains of an armored Los Angeles Police Department tractor-trailer after illegal fireworks seized at a home exploded in the containment chamber, in South Los Angeles. Arturo Ceja III, the man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard, which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people, now faces a decade in federal prison. Ceja pleaded guilty Monday, Aug. 30 to one count of transportation of explosives without a license.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu