Feds indict Calif. man found with gun near Kavanaugh's home

When he got out of the taxi, Roske was spotted by two U.S. Marshals who are part of round-the-clock security provided to the justices following the leak of the draft opinion last month. But Roske was only apprehended after he called 911 and said he was having suicidal thoughts and planned to kill Kavanaugh, having found the justice’s address online. Roske was still on the phone when Montgomery County police arrived on the scene.

Andrew Szekely, a federal public defender who is representing Roske, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the indictment. He previously declined to comment on the case after Roske's first court appearance, the day of his arrest.

The indictment comes one day after the House gave final approval to legislation that would allow around-the-clock security protection for families of Supreme Court justices.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously last month, but it languished in the House as Democrats sought to broaden the measure to include protection for families of court employees. Republicans ramped up pressure to pass the bill after Roske's arrest at Kavanaugh’s house.