Feds award $420M for dam repairs and flood-control projects

Funding also is included for improvements to dams in Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. In some cases, the money will fund only the planning for future repairs, such as for a series of five earthen dams on West Virginia's Saltllick Creek that protect about 1,500 residences from floods.

The number of high hazard dams — those likely to kill someone if they failed — that are rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition has been rising across the U.S. as new developments crop up downstream and necessary maintenance is deferred.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed last year by President Joe Biden includes billions of dollars for dams and flood control projects. Thursday's announcement includes funding for 132 water-related projects in 31 states. That's in addition to $166 million for 108 projects in 23 states announced last month through the same two agriculture programs, the Watershed Rehabilitation Program and the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program.

Additional money is flowing through other agencies from the infrastructure law. The U.S. Department of Interior announced last month that $420 million will be spent on rural water projects in several states That work includes construction of water treatment plants, pipeline connections, pump systems and reservoirs to provide drinking water to rural and tribal communities.