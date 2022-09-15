FedEx warns on profit, slashes outlook as demand slumps

High operating expenses were also a drag on the company’s results, FedEx said.

In response, FedEx said it will aggressively cut costs by closing over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights.

Subramaniam noted that he remains confident FedEx will achieve its fiscal year 2025 financial targets.

For the current quarter, which ends in November, FedEx expects revenue to range between $23.5 billion and $24 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.75. Wall Street analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $5.48 and $24.86 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

The company still plans to buy back $1.5 billion of FedEx common stock in fiscal 2023. The company expects to buy back $1 billion of FedEx common stock during the second quarter.

Shares in FedEx sank 16.3% in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of its preliminary results and outlook. The shares ended regular trading down 0.1% and are down 20.8% so far this year.