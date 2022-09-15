FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

High operating expenses were also a drag on the company’s results, FedEx said.

In response, it said it will cut costs by closing over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices, deferring new hires and operating fewer flights.

The company scrapped its forecast for its earnings in its current fiscal year that it had issued less than three months ago.

For the three months ended Aug. 31, FedEx now projects adjusted earnings per share of $3.44 and $23.2 billion in revenue. That's below analysts' consensus forecast of $5.14 adjusted earnings per share and $23.6 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Subramaniam noted that he remains confident FedEx will achieve its fiscal year 2025 financial targets.

For the current quarter, which ends in November, FedEx expects revenue to range between $23.5 billion and $24 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of at least $2.75. Wall Street analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $5.48 and $24.86 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

The company still plans to buy back $1.5 billion of its common stock in fiscal 2023. It expects to buy back $1 billion of its common stock during the second quarter.