FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO in June

Smith broke the news to FedEx employees in a memo that retraced some of the Memphis, Tennessee-based company’s history. FedEx started with 14 planes and 389 team members, who delivered 186 packages on the first day of operations.

“We were a small startup and had our share of skeptics,” Smith said. He boasted that the company went on to become a "global connector of people and possibilities that would change our world for the better.”

Smith had hinted for a couple years that he could be close to retirement but wanted to see the company on better financial ground before he left.

FedEx was hurt by the trade war with China, and Smith frequently used forums such as the quarterly earnings call to rail against tariffs, making him one of the few CEOs of a large U.S. corporation to challenge then-President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

This story corrects an earlier version that said FedEx began operating in 1971.