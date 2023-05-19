Federal Reserve Chair Powell hints at a pause in rate hikes when central bank meets next month

In signaling so, Powell provided some clarity about the Fed's likely next policy move after a cacophony of speeches this week by central bank officials had clouded the picture.

“Having come this far, we can afford to look at the data and the evolving outlook and make careful assessments,” Powell said, referring to the Fed's 10 straight rate hikes, which have elevated its key short-term rate from near zero a year ago to about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years.