BreakingNews
Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to help open Springfield Symphony Orchestra season
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Federal prosecutors take over German rail sabotage probe

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
German federal prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German federal prosecutors say they are taking charge of the investigation into the suspected sabotage of a railway communication system that brought trains to a standstill Saturday across northwestern Germany.

The federal prosecutors office said Thursday it is taking over the probe from state investigators due to the gravity of the case.

Officials said Monday that cables were severed deliberately in a Berlin suburb and 440 kilometers (275 miles) away in the western Germany town of Herne.

Trains in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen were halted for nearly three hours on Saturday morning. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that was necessary because a digital train radio system failed.

In Other News
1
US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope
2
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
3
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
4
Germany's Merkel defends decision to get Russian natural gas
5
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top