Federal officials reverse limits on fetal tissue research

Two dozen members of Congress who had written to Becerra urging the change praised the move. The restrictions were "politically motivated and unnecessary," they wrote earlier this week.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine also issued a statement applauding the change. “The United States government has developed a robust system of oversight. .... Ideologically driven politicians must not be allowed to interfere with this system on a whim," the group said.

Research using fetal tissue led to vaccines for rubella and rabies and drugs to treat HIV. But such work has long been targeted by anti-abortion opponents.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.