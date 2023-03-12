Federal officials pause plan to rename Georgia's Lake Lanier

Hours before announcing the pause in the renaming process, The Times of Gainesville reported that the Mobile District of the Corps of Engineers sent out a news release and unveiled a website seeking input and aiming to pick new names by year's end. The corps said it was following a 2021 federal law which governs renaming military bases christened for confederates, including Georgia's Fort Gordon and Fort Benning. Fort Gordon is becoming Fort Eisenhower, while Fort Benning is becoming Fort Moore.

The Mobile District said it will continue to solicit public comment about new names for the lake and dam, but said choosing them is up to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a south Georgia Republican who was a member of the commission that suggested new military base names, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the commission never intended for Lake Lanier to be renamed.

Officials in the Gainesville area also oppose the change.

Clyde Morris, a board member with advocacy group Lake Lanier Association, told The Times on Friday that connections between the Confederacy, Lanier and Buford are “really too remote" to justify changing the names, saying each man is better known for something other than their time in the military.