Federal judge to deny Trump administration's motion to dismiss lawsuit over block on wind projects

Judge William G. Young said during a hearing that he plans to allow the case to proceed against Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, but will dismiss the action against Trump and cabinet secretaries other than Burgum named as defendants.

He said he thinks states do have standing to sue, which the federal government had argued against. The states can proceed with claims that blocking permits for wind energy projects violates the Administrative Procedure Act, which outlines a detailed process for enacting regulations, but not the Constitution, Young said.

Young said his rulings from the bench were tentative and reserved the right to alter them in writing his formal opinion.

The coalition of attorneys general sued to ask that a judge declare the executive order unlawful and approve an injunction to stop federal agencies from implementing it. They argued that Trump doesn't have the authority to halt project permitting and doing so jeopardizes the states' economies, energy mix, public health and climate goals.

The government is arguing that the states' claims amount to nothing more than a policy disagreement over preferences for wind versus fossil fuel energy development that is outside the bounds of the federal court's jurisdiction. Department of Justice Attorney Michael Robertson said in court that the wind order paused permitting, but didn't halt it, while the Interior secretary reviews the environmental impact and that this effort is underway. He said states have not shown that they were harmed by a specific permit not being issued.

Turner Smith, from the Massachusetts attorney general's office, countered that the government has provided no end date and that Trump's order imposes a “categorical and indefinite halt." She said states have been harmed and pointed to a offshore wind project for Massachusetts, now pushed back by two years because its three outstanding permits are delayed due to the wind order. She said Massachusetts can't meet its targets for procuring offshore wind energy without the SouthCoast wind project.

Wind is the U.S.' largest source of renewable energy, providing about 10% of the electricity generated in the nation, according to the American Clean Power Association.

Trump prioritizes fossil fuels and said last week that his administration would not approve wind energy projects except in cases of emergency. The administration had ordered a Norwegian company, Equinor, to halt construction on a fully permitted offshore wind project in New York, though Equinor has been allowed to resume work.

The coalition includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state and Washington, D.C.

