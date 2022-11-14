Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report

“The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily," Brainard said. “It will probably be appropriate, soon, to move to a slower pace of rate increases.”

Brainard's comments, during a discussion at Bloomberg, were more positive toward the inflation report than were those of several of her Fed colleagues last week. Some central bank officials have sought to temper the stock market's ebullient response to last week's better-than-expected inflation report, which suggested that the rampant price spikes of the past 18 months were slowing.