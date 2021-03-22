Fed pays US Treasury $86.9 billion, largest sum in 4 years

Those lower interest rates mean the Fed did not see the sizable earnings increase from its securities holdings this time around. Instead interest income on its securities holdings totaled $101.2 billion, a decrease of $1.6 billion from the previous year despite the bigger size of the holdings.

However, the Fed's earnings for the full year did increase because the amount it had to pay to banks in interest payments on their reserves fell to $7.9 billion, a decrease in Fed payments of $27.1 billion from the previous year.

The Fed's audited financial report differed only slightly from a preliminary report released in January which showed the Fed paid the Treasury $88.5 billion, slightly smaller than the final accounting of a payment of $86.9 billion.

The Fed created a number of support programs to prop up the financial system after it came under severe stress when the pandemic hit in March 2020. The audited financial statement showed that only the Main Street lending program suffered a loss which was projected to total $2.4 billion.

However, under the emergency relief programs established by Congress, that loss, if it is realized, would be covered by funds supplied by the Treasury Department.