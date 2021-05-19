Fed officials in April cautioned about inflation pressures

The Fed discussions took place on April 27-28 and the minutes were released with the customary three-week delay.

The Fed will next meet on June 15-16 against a back-drop of rising concerns in financial markets about recent price jumps that signal inflation, after years of being dormant, may have started to accelerate markedly.

The government reported last week that consumer prices jumped in April by 0.8%, the largest monthly gain in more than a decade with prices rising across a wide range of products from food to used cars.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have continued to insist that the inflation seen now will prove to be transitory, a product of a re-opening economy and supply bottlenecks. They believe that in a few months, price gains will slow to a more sustainable pace.

However, some analysts are concerned that the Fed's insistence on keeping interest rates at such low levels could lead to an inflationary surge that will be hard to bring under control. But Powell and other officials contend that if inflation does accelerate, they have the tools to bring it back under control.