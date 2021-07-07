Fed officials discuss timing of reducing bond purchases

The discussions, revealed in the minutes of the Fed's June meeting released Wednesday, indicate that the Fed is moving closer to tapering those purchases, though most analysts don't expect a reduction until late this year.

In a statement issued after its June 15-16 meeting, Fed officials signaled that they would potentially dial back their low-interest rate policies sooner than they had previously indicated. The policymakers forecast that they would hike the Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate twice by the end of 2023. In March, they had indicated no rate hikes would occur before 2024.