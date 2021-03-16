February retail sales fall 3% after soaring the month before

Wider distribution of vaccines is also expected to boost economic growth in the second half of this year as people become less fearful of catching the virus. There's already signs of that happening: Employers added a robust 379,000 jobs in February, helped by a sharp increase of hiring at restaurants and bars, suggesting that Americans are going out again as states relax restrictions.

But the Commerce Department said Tuesday that Americans cut spending at nearly all types of stores in February. The biggest drops were at department and sporting goods stores, which fell 8.4% and 7.5%, respectively. Even online sales, which have soared nearly 26% in the last year, fell more than 5% last month.

The only place where sales rose last month were gas stations, up 3.6% in February. Sales at grocery stores were essentially flat.

Tuesday’s retail sales report covers about a third of overall consumer spending. It doesn’t include haircuts, hotel stays and other services, which have been badly hurt by the pandemic.