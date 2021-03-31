Feb. US home contract signings tumble, now lag year-ago pace

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6% to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year.

Combined with a 2.4% dip in January, contract signings are now 0.5% behind where they were last year after eight straight months of year-over-year gains. Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months.