Fearing tips could get lost, sheriff halts Facebook comments

The change was prompted after his three-member public information team began posting more social media notices about missing persons and runaway teens, Nocco said. These posts drew overwhelming comments from people reporting crimes and leaving tips in social media threads.

“However, with the continued growth in our county and the need to continue to provide resources to serve our growing population, there was not a possibility to hire the people that would be required to monitor our social media platforms on a consistent, 24/7 basis for 365 days a year,” he said.

Some criticized the decision before the comments were cut off, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“If people weren’t comfortable using the other formats to leave tips before, they won’t be comfortable with it now. It will just leave you with less tips,” one user wrote.

“It’s almost like you want to discourage people from providing information,” another user wrote.

The sheriff also noted the “unfortunate growth in negative and hurtful comments, especially directed to runaways."

He said that these kinds of comments can be “hurtful to those individuals and their families who are often looking for needed assistance."

“Imagine, just for a moment, if that was your loved one that had gone missing and you are desperate to find them but, instead of seeing help, you see commentary asking about their upbringing, their looks or the type of picture that was provided to law enforcement," the sheriff wrote.

While the social media platforms will be a one-way communication tool for now, spokeswoman Amanda Hunter told the Times they'll also provide breaking news updates through a new blog-style website — news.pascosheriff.com.

And in an emergency, she notes, the public should always call 911 for assistance.