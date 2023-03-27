X

FDIC: First Citizens Bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 10 minutes ago
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says it has agreed on the sale of troubled Silicon Valley Bank to North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. The sale involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First-Citizens

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed on the sale of troubled Silicon Valley Bank to North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

The sale involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First-Citizens, the FDIC said in a statement late Sunday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled the banking industry and led the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.

In Other News
1
Kings set franchise record with point in 12th straight game
2
Opposition to Netanyahu's legal plan mounts after protests
3
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
4
Tokyo demands China free Japan national detained in Beijing
5
Top prospect Volpe, 21, wins Yankees' starting shortstop job
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top